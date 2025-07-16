Meta resolves security bug exposing users' AI content

How the bug worked

Turns out, Meta's prompt editing feature made it too easy to access stuff you weren't supposed to see. By inspecting network traffic and changing predictable IDs, Hodkasia could pull up other users' data.

Thankfully, Meta says no one else took advantage of this before the patch.

For his sharp eye (and responsible reporting), Hodkasia got a $10,000 bounty—a reminder that even tech giants need to stay on top of security as they race to build smarter AI.