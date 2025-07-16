SpaceX set to launch 3rd batch of Amazon's Project Kuiper satellites Technology Jul 16, 2025

SpaceX is gearing up to launch 24 new satellites for Amazon's Project Kuiper early Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

This marks the first time SpaceX is handling a Kuiper launch, after two earlier missions flew with United Launch Alliance.

The goal? To help build a huge satellite network that brings fast internet to places that need it most.