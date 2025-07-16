SpaceX set to launch 3rd batch of Amazon's Project Kuiper satellites
SpaceX is gearing up to launch 24 new satellites for Amazon's Project Kuiper early Wednesday, July 16, 2025.
This marks the first time SpaceX is handling a Kuiper launch, after two earlier missions flew with United Launch Alliance.
The goal? To help build a huge satellite network that brings fast internet to places that need it most.
When and where to watch the launch
You can catch the action live on SpaceX's website or X account (@SpaceX), with coverage starting about 15 minutes before liftoff at 2:18am EDT.
What happens after the launch?
After launch, Falcon 9 will try for a smooth landing on its drone ship, while the satellites deploy about 465km above Earth and later move up to their final orbit.
With this batch, Project Kuiper will have 78 satellites circling the planet.
Amazon's plans for Project Kuiper
Amazon plans to send over 3,200 satellites into space for Project Kuiper, aiming to deliver reliable broadband—especially where regular internet just doesn't reach.
It's all about connecting more people around the world.