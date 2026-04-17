1st ODI: Hassan, Hridoy shine in losing cause against NZ

In a nail-biting thriller, Bangladesh lost while chasing 248 against New Zealand in the 1st ODI at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. After a turbulent start, Bangladesh were set at 132/3. Despite half-centuries from Saif Hassan and Towid Hridoy, they fell short by 26 runs. Hridoy was left stranded when 33 runs were required off the last two overs. Here are the key stats.

Chase Bangladesh falter early in chase Nathan Smith's opening spell broke Bangladesh's top order. He dismissed Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Najmul Hossain Shanto on successive balls. However, Saif Hassan played his shots and added a 93-run stand with Litton Das. He departed for a 76-ball 57 (8 fours and 1 six), leaving Bangladesh at 114/3. Dean Foxcroft then dismissed a well-set Das to unsettle the hosts.

Collapse Hridoy shines amid collapse A middle-order collapse meant Bangladesh slumped from 132/3 to 184/5. However, Towhid Hridoy held one end and took the game deep, with the required run-rate constantly rising. Blair Tickner eventually cleaned up Bangladesh's tail, and Smith removed Towhid Hridoy to wrap the innings in the penultimate over. Hridoy's single-handed effort recorded 55 runs off 60 balls (2 fours and 2 sixes).

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