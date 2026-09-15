1st ODI: Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine hammer fifties vs Australia

Zimbabwe's chase got off to a rocky start with three wickets falling for just 48 runs in the first 10 overs.

However, Ervine and Raza led a recovery with a 98-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Ervine scored his half-century off 51 balls while Raza took his time with a 50 from 61 deliveries.

But Australia's bowlers kept the required rate climbing as Nathan Ellis's five-wicket haul wreaked havoc on the Zimbabwe batting order.

The hosts were hence bowled out for 235 in 45.1 overs.