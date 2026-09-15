1st ODI: Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine hammer fifties vs Australia
What's the story
Australia defeated Zimbabwe by 59 runs in the first ODI of the series at Harare Sports Club. The win came after Australia posted a competitive total of 294/8 in their allotted overs. Zimbabwe fought hard with fifties from skipper Sikandar Raza and Craig Ervine, but fell short as they did not receive much support from the other batters. Here we look at the duo's knocks and stats.
Chase breakdown
Zimbabwe put up a fight but fell short
Zimbabwe's chase got off to a rocky start with three wickets falling for just 48 runs in the first 10 overs.
However, Ervine and Raza led a recovery with a 98-run partnership for the fifth wicket.
Ervine scored his half-century off 51 balls while Raza took his time with a 50 from 61 deliveries.
But Australia's bowlers kept the required rate climbing as Nathan Ellis's five-wicket haul wreaked havoc on the Zimbabwe batting order.
The hosts were hence bowled out for 235 in 45.1 overs.
Ervine
Ervine's 24th fifty in ODI cricket
Ervine smashed a fine 59 off just 60 balls, hitting six fours and a maximum.
As per Cricinfo, Ervine now has 24 half-centuries and four tons in ODI cricket.
The left-handed batter, who made his debut in 2010, has smashed 3,673 runs from 132 ODIs at an average of 32.50.
His only previous ODI outing against the Aussies resulted in a duck.
Raza
3,000 runs in home ODIs for Raza
Raza smashed five fours en route to his 76-ball 57.
Across 148 innings, the right-handed batter now has 4,578 runs at an average of 36.62.
His tally includes seven tons and 25 half-centuries.
During his stay, Raza also went past 3,000 runs in home ODIs.
He now has 3,013 runs across 95 matches at 40.71 (100s: 6, 50s: 15).
This was his maiden fifty across six ODIs against the Aussies (142 runs at 23.66).