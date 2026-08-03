1st Test: A look at India's likely XI against SL
What's the story
After the white-ball leg, India are set to play a two-match Test series against hosts Sri Lanka, starting August 15. Shubman Gill returns to lead India in whites, this time without Jasprit Bumrah. The latter has been ruled out of the series with a knee injury. J&K seamer Auqib Nabi has replaced Bumrah in the squad. Have a look at India's likely XI.
Batters
India's sturdy top four
As has been the norm, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the innings for India. The duo has been giving India fine starts across conditions.
Although Sai Sudharsan has been India's designated No. 3, his participation remains subject to fitness clearance. Devdutt Padikkal could replace Sudharsan in this case.
Skipper Gill completes India's solid top four.
Lineup
Two wicketkeeper-batters; spin-heavy bowling attack
India are expected to field both wicketkeeper-batters, Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel, as they did in the one-off Test against Afghanistan.
The move would bolster the batting line-up, particularly on Sri Lanka's spin-friendly surfaces.
Ravindra Jadeja is likely to lead the spin-bowling all-rounder's role, while one of left-arm spinner Manav Suthar and off-spinner Saransh Jain could partner him.
Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav is expected to spearhead India's spin attack.
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What about fast bowlers?
Mohammed Siraj will lead India's pace attack in Bumrah's absence. Although Gurnoor Brar and Auqib Nabi are also in the ranks, Prasidh Krishna will likely be Siraj's pace-bowling partner and the second seamer.
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India's likely XI for 1st Test
India's Probable XI: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Saransh Jain, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.