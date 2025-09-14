1st WODI: Rawal, Harleen hammer half-centuries versus Australia

The Indian top order gave Australia a hard time in the opening Women's ODI in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. While Smriti Mandhana was the first to complete her fifty, her opening partner Pratika Rawal and Harleen Deol followed the suit. Rawal was brilliant early on as she made a fine 64. Harleen, meanwhile, showcased great intent during her 54-run stay. Here are their stats.

Knocks Fine knocks from the duo Batting first, India were off to a sensational start with Mandhana (58) and Rawal adding 114 runs. While the former was the aggressor, Rawal played the second fiddle. The latter was joined by Harleen following Mandhana's dismissal. Rawal fell to Alana King in the 31st over while trying to up the ante. Harleen, meanwhile, was trapped by Megan Schutt soon after completing her fifty.

Rawal Sixth WODI fifty for Rawal Rawal was dismissed for 64 off 96 balls, having smashed six fours. The 25-year-old is indeed off to a stellar start in WODIs as she now owns seven 50-plus scores across 15 appearances (100: 1). As per ESPNcricinfo, her sixth WODI fifty took her tally to 767 runs at an average of 54.78. This was her maiden outing against the Australian team.