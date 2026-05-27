French Open 2026: Elena Rybakina gets stunned by Yuliia Starodubtseva

Women's singles number two seed, Elena Rybakina, failed to book her berth in the 3rd round of 2026 French Open . Rybakina was stunned by Yuliia Starodubtseva in three sets on Court Suzanne Lenglen. Rybakina won the first set 6-3. However, Starodubtseva made a superb comeback and floored the former 6-1 in the 2nd set. She then clinched the deciding set 7-6 (10-4). Here's more.

Information Rybakina is now 67-23 at Grand Slams Rybakina, who is a two-time Grand Slam champion, is now 67-23 at majors. Notably, she is still chasing her maiden Roland Garros title. She is now 17-7 at this event. Rybakina's best performance in Paris reads two quarter-final appearances.

2026 Rybakina's form in 2026 Rybakina started this season with a quarter-final exit at Brisbane International. She then won the Australian Open title. She lost in the quarters at Qatar Open before suffering a R16 exit in Dubai. Rybakina was a runner-up at Indian Wells and semi-finalist at Miami, losing on both occasions to Aryna Sabalenka. She won the Stuttgart Open before losing in R16 (Madrid) and quarter-finals (Rome).

Advertisement

Information Staroudubtseva enters record books As per Opta, Staroudubtseva became the first player to claim a third-set tie break win against a top-5 seeded opponent in women's singles at Roland Garros in the Open Era.

Advertisement