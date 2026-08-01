2027 WC: Dissecting Rohit Sharma's ODI misery in South Africa

The tracks in South Africa are known to aid fast bowlers, offering pace and bounce.

Rohit has not been able to ace this challenge in his previous ODI assignments in the rainbow nation.

Across 13 ODI innings in the country, the batter has managed just 256 runs at a paltry average of 19.69.

His only 50-plus score here was a 115 in the 2018 Port Elizabeth ODI against the home team.