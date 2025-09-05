Bethell sets unwanted record with expensive spell in Lord's ODI 

England's rising all-rounder Jacob Bethell set an unwanted record during the second ODI match against South Africa on September 4. The left-arm spinner conceded a whopping 61 runs in just five overs at Lord's, with an economy rate of 12.20. This is the fourth-worst economy rate for a spinner in ODIs and the worst-ever by any bowler at Lord's cricket ground (Minimum: 5 overs bowled).

Match details Bethell struggles against South Africa Bethell's performance was particularly disappointing as he had been expected to deliver after a poor outing in the first ODI. South African batsman Matthew Breetzke took an immediate liking to Bethell, hitting him for a boundary in the first over of his spell. The onslaught continued with Breetzke scoring 14 runs off one over, leaving Bethell struggling. As Bethell ended his spell with figures of 1/61 off his five overs, SA posted 330/8 while batting first.

Record-breaking figures Bethell enters record books for wrong reasons As mentioned, Bethell's economy rate of 12.20 is now the fourth-worst for a spinner in an ODI match (minimum five overs), as per ESPNcricinfo. He is only behind these names: 13.40 - Agha Salman (Pakistan) vs New Zealand, 2025. 12.36 - Yuzvendra Chahal (India) vs South Africa, 2018. 12.22 - Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) vs England, 2019.

Information Unwanted feat at Lord's Bethell now also holds the record for the worst economy rate by any bowler at Lord's. England's Will Jacks (10.20) is the only other bowler to record an economy of nine-plus after bowling at least five overs in a Lord's ODI.