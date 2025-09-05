Bethell sets unwanted record with expensive spell in Lord's ODI
England's rising all-rounder Jacob Bethell set an unwanted record during the second ODI match against South Africa on September 4. The left-arm spinner conceded a whopping 61 runs in just five overs at Lord's, with an economy rate of 12.20. This is the fourth-worst economy rate for a spinner in ODIs and the worst-ever by any bowler at Lord's cricket ground (Minimum: 5 overs bowled).
Bethell struggles against South Africa
Bethell's performance was particularly disappointing as he had been expected to deliver after a poor outing in the first ODI. South African batsman Matthew Breetzke took an immediate liking to Bethell, hitting him for a boundary in the first over of his spell. The onslaught continued with Breetzke scoring 14 runs off one over, leaving Bethell struggling. As Bethell ended his spell with figures of 1/61 off his five overs, SA posted 330/8 while batting first.
Bethell enters record books for wrong reasons
As mentioned, Bethell's economy rate of 12.20 is now the fourth-worst for a spinner in an ODI match (minimum five overs), as per ESPNcricinfo. He is only behind these names: 13.40 - Agha Salman (Pakistan) vs New Zealand, 2025. 12.36 - Yuzvendra Chahal (India) vs South Africa, 2018. 12.22 - Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) vs England, 2019.
Unwanted feat at Lord's
Bethell now also holds the record for the worst economy rate by any bowler at Lord's. England's Will Jacks (10.20) is the only other bowler to record an economy of nine-plus after bowling at least five overs in a Lord's ODI.
Bethell smashes his 4th ODI fifty
Though Bethell faltered with the ball, he made his willow talk in the second innings. Bethell walked in when England were 66/2 in a mammoth chase of 331. He dominated a pivotal 77-run stand for the 3rd wicket alongside Joe Root before perishing. Bethell's knock of 58 came from 40 balls. He smashed five fours and three sixes as England (325/9) narrowly fell short of the target.