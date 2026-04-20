NZ's Nick Kelly smashes his maiden ODI half-century: Key stats

Electing to bat, NZ were 25/0 in seven overs. Rana dismissed Henry Nicholls and Will Young in successive overs thereafter. Tom Latham also departed in the 18th over, leaving NZ at 52/3. Kelly then steadied the ship with Muhammad Abbas, taking NZ past 100. Following Abbas's departure, Kelly batted for a while with Dean Foxcroft. But Shoriful Islam ended his bid for a century.

Numbers

A look at his numbers

Kelly smashed 83 off 102 balls, a knock studded with 14 fours. The left-handed batter, who made his ODI debut last year, recorded his maiden half-century in the format. He now has 139 runs from five ODIs at an average of 27.8 (SR: 74.73). Overall, this was Kelly's third half-century in List A cricket. He has over 3,000 runs in the 50-over format.