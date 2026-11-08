2nd Test, Day 4: West Indies on top of Bangladesh
What's the story
West Indies tightened their grip on the second Test against Bangladesh at Sylhet, ending Day 4 at 345/3 and extending their lead to a massive 315 runs. Kavem Hodge was the star of the day with an unbeaten 140, while Brandon King (61) and debutant Kevin Wickham (78) also contributed with half-centuries. The trio's efforts helped West Indies lose just three wickets throughout the day.
Partnership highlights
Hodge and Wickham put up a massive stand
Hodge and Wickham shared a mammoth 165-run stand for the third wicket, which put West Indies in a commanding position.
The partnership was instrumental in taking their team's score to 259/2 at Tea.
Hodge also crossed the 1,000 Test runs mark during his innings while Wickham continued to impress on debut with his second 50 of the match.
Match progress
A solid start for West Indies
West Indies got off to a good start with King and Joshua Da Silva adding 85 for the opening wicket.
However, it was Taijul Islam who gave Bangladesh their first breakthrough by trapping Da Silva lbw for 36.
Despite the early setback, King continued his aggressive approach, bringing up a half-century off just 62 balls.
Hodge then showed positive intent with some aggressive shots including a six off Taijul.
King was finally dismissed for 61 off 84 balls. WI were 119/2 when he departed.
Match control
Bangladesh bowlers struggled to make an impact
After lunch, West Indies continued to dominate with Hodge and Wickham extending their third-wicket partnership past 100.
Both batsmen were aggressive against the spinners who found more turn by bowling slower after lunch but couldn't trouble them consistently.
Their partnership took the visitors past a 200-run lead with both rotating strike well and punishing loose deliveries.
Bangladesh's fielding also left much to be desired on this day.
Partnership break
Hodge continues to dominate as Bangladesh falter
The West Indies duo took their third-wicket stand past 150 after Tea.
Hodge brought up his third Test century while Wickham moved into the 70s.
However, Wickham's attempt to work a delivery against the turn resulted in a leading edge that Taijul caught in his follow-through, ending their 165-run partnership.
Wickham fell for 78 runs off 107 balls.
Despite this, Hodge continued scoring freely taking West Indies past 300 with Amir Jangoo (20*) providing steady support at the other end.
A 61*-run stand has been added between the two.
Information
A look at Bangladesh's wicket-takers
Taijul was the pick of the Bangladeshi bowlers. He managed two wickets for 118 runs off 29 overs. He bowled one maiden. Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowled 22 overs and clocked 1/58.