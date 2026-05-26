PBKS can release these players before 2027 IPL auction

Punjab Kings's (PBKS) campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 was a rollercoaster ride. Despite winning six of their first seven games (NR: 1), the team lost six games in a row, missing out on playoff qualification. This could prompt PBKS to make some major changes ahead of the IPL 2027 auction. On this note, we look at the players who can be released by the team ahead of the next auction.

#1 Marcus Stoinis The 36-year-old Marcus Stoinis had a limited role in IPL 2026. The Australian had a decent campaign with the bat as his 216 runs came at a strike rate of 180. However, he did not bowl even eight overs. As Stoinis holds a hefty salary of ₹11 crore, PBKS may consider releasing the aging player. They can even have the option of buying him back at a cheaper rate.

#2 Ben Dwarshuis In Ben Dwarshuis, we have another Australian on this list. The left-arm pacer, who was bought for ₹4.40 crore at the 2026 auction, played a solitary game this season, returning with 1/51 from four overs. The release of Dwarshuis will add a significant amount to PBKS's purse. Moreover, the limitation on overseas players might not allow Dwarshuis to get regular chances in the PBKS XI even in the future.

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