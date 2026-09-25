4 cricketing greats who never captained Team India

Yuvraj Singh, one of the greatest limited-overs players in cricket history, was a big-match player.

He could handle tough situations with ease and lead from the front.

Yuvraj was instrumental to India's triumphs at the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup.

However, he never got a chance to captain India due to MS Dhoni's emergence as a successful leader.

Yuvraj, who was India's vice-captain for a few instances, played 399 international matches for India, recording 11,686 runs and 147 wickets.