WPL 2026: 5 players to watch out for this season

Cricket fans have their eyes on the calendar as the much-awaited fourth season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will get underway on January 9. A total of 20 group-stage matches will be played, followed by two knockout games, including the final on February 5. After three successful years, the WPL continues to captivate audiences around the world, just like other top T20 leagues. Here we look at the five key players to watch out for in WPL 2026.

#1 Nat Sciver-Brunt - Mumbai Indians England skipper Natalie Sciver-Bunt has been one of the most prolific performers in WPL history. With 523 runs at a strike rate of 152.47, the dasher was the highest run-getter last season, playing a vital role in powering the Mumbai Indians to their second title. Sciver-Brunt was on a league of her own as no other batter could even manage 380 runs. She also tallied 12 wickets with the ball at an economy of 7.94.

#2 Smriti Mandhana - Royal Challengers Bengaluru Under Smriti Mandhana's leadership, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will fight for their second title. With the talismanic Ellyse Perry pulling out of the season, there's an added responsibility on Mandhana's shoulders. Though the batter averaged just 24.62 in WPL 2025, she has been among some serious runs lately. Mandhana hit 80 off 48 balls in her last outing, which was a WT20I against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram.

#3 Shafali Verma - Delhi Capitals Another Indian opener who has been enjoying a sensational run is Shafali Verma. The batter has crossed the 68-run mark in four of her last six international outings. This includes a match-winning 87 in the Women's ODI World Cup final against South Africa. Shafali played an instrumental role in powering Delhi Capitals to the final last season, scoring 304 runs while striking at 152.76.

#4 Sophie Ecclestone - UP Warriorz England's leading spinner Sophie Ecclestone was snapped up by UP Warriorz at the WPL 2026 auction via the Right to Match (RTM) card. One of the best spinners in white-ball cricket history, Ecclestone has put up some stunning performances lately. She finished the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup with 16 wickets at an average of 14.25 and an economy rate of 4.05. Her nine wickets in the last WPL edition came at an economy of 6.87.