Smriti Mandhana becomes 2nd Indian woman with 10,000 international runs

Batting ace Smriti Mandhana has attained another major milestone for the Indian women's cricket team. Mandhana has become the 2nd Indian batter to complete 10,000 international runs across formats. She attained the milestone versus Sri Lanka in the 4th Women's T20I. The match which is being held at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, witnessed Mandhana and Shafali Verma add 162 runs for the 1st wicket.

Knock Mandhana and Shafali shine upfront Mandhana started playing the 2nd fiddle her opening stand alongside alongside Shafali. India scored 61 runs in the powerplay overs with Shafali getting 35 herself. After Shafali's fifty, Mandhana opened up and dealt in fours and sixes. Her exploits saw India make merry as the partnership grew in stature. However, both batters perished in quick succession, leaving India at 168/2.

Numbers Mandhana hits 80, gets to 4,102 runs in Women's T20Is Mandhana hit 80 off 48 balls. Her knock had 11 fours and three sixes. With this effort, she has raced to 4,102 runs in Women's T20Is from 157 appearances (151 innings) at 29.94. She hit her 32nd fifty besides also owning a ton. As per ESPNcricinfo, she went past 550 fours (556). Versus SL-W, Mandhana has 549 runs at 24.95 (50s: 4).

Information Her numbers in Women's Tests and ODIs Mandhana has also recorded 629 runs from 7 Women's Tests for India. She averages 57.18 (50: 3, 100s: 2). Meanwhile, she has bagged 5,322 runs from 117 WODIs, averaging 48.38. She has 14 hundreds and 34 WODI fifties.

Do you know? Mandhana now owns 10,053 runs in Women's Internationals With this knock of 80, Mandhana now owns 10,053 runs in Women's Internationals from 281 matches across the three formats. She owns 17 hundreds and 69 fifties.

Runs Mandhana joins Mithali Raj and these legends Mandhana has joined legend Mithali Raj in terms of 10,000 international runs for India Women. Overall, she is the 4th women's batter to attain this landmark. Most international runs in women's cricket: 10,868 - Mithali Raj (IND) 10,652 - Suzie Bates (NZ) 10,273 - Charlotte Edwards (ENG) 10,053* - Smriti Mandhana (IND)