5th WT20I: Hasini Perera, Imesha Dulani hammer fifties vs India

In a thrilling finale, the Indian women's cricket team defeated Sri Lanka by 15 runs in the fifth and final T20I in Thiruvananthapuram. The victory marked a clean sweep of the series for India. Meanwhile, the Lankans fought well while chasing 176 on a tricky surface. Hasini Perera and Imesha Dulani recorded their respective maiden fifties in the format to power the visitors. Here we decode their stats.

Match details Sri Lanka's chase falters despite a strong partnership Chasing a stiff target, Sri Lanka lost their captain Chamari Athapaththu early for just two runs. However, Hasini Perera and Imesha Dulani steadied the ship with a brisk 79-run partnership. Both batters completed their respective fifties, taking the scorecard to 86/1. The Lankans were cruising at this stage before a sudden storm hit them. Indian bowlers bounced back toward the end, restricting SL to 160/7.

Perera Maiden fifty for Perera Perera took 81 innings to slam her maiden WT20I fifty. As per Cricbuzz, among full-member teams, only New Zealand's Maddy Green (92 innings) has taken more innings for her first WT20I fifty. Perera's 65 off 42 balls was laced with eight fours and a six. She has now completed 948 runs in the format at 13.54. 290 of her runs have come against India at 22.30.