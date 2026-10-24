IPL: A look at Kieron Pollard's stellar IPL milestones 

Pollard's association with MI goes back to 2010 when he joined the team as a player.

He was a one-franchise man during his playing days, representing MI across 189 IPL games.

As per Cricinfo, only Rohit Sharma has more IPL caps for MI (236).

Meanwhile, Sunil Narine is the only overseas player with more IPL matches for a particular side than Pollard (202 for Kolkata Knight Riders).

Notably, Pollard was part of the team during each of its five title-winning seasons: 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.