Kuhnemann makes surprise entry into Australia's T20 WC squad: Stats

Team Australia has announced its preliminary squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup , with left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann making a surprise entry. The tournament is set to begin on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka. Australia will kick off their campaign against Ireland in Colombo four days later. With tracks in the sub-continent favoring spin bowlers, Kuhnemann has been selected despite not having top form lately. On this note, let's dissect his numbers in T20 cricket.

Player profile Kuhnemann is yet to pick up a T20I wicket Kuhnemann has played just four T20Is since his debut on the 2025 winter tour of the West Indies. The spinner went wicket-less in each of these games as he gave away runs at an economy of 8.33. However, his left-arm spin could be an asset on turning wickets expected in the subcontinent. He was one of Australia's standout performers during their 2025 Test tour of Sri Lanka. Kuhnemann boasts 25 Test wickets at 22.20 and eight ODI scalps at 27.12.

Career 47 wickets in 59 BBL matches Each of Kuhnemann's 59 other outings in T20 cricket have come in the Big Bash League (BBL). The spinner has returned with just 47 scalps in the competition at a higher average of 30.38. However, his economy rate is a decent 7.76. He has played four matches in the ongoing BBL 2025-26 for Brisbane Heat, returning with one wicket each in three of them and going wicket-less once. His economy this year has also been an umimpressive 9.33.

Prospect Will Kuhnemann get a go in the XI? With form not being on his side, Kuhnemann is unlikely to be a part of Australia's first-choice XI at the showpiece event. While Adam Zampa will be the lead spinner, all-rounders Cooper Connolly, Matthew Short, and Glenn Maxwell can also provide handy spin-bowling. Hence, Kuhnemann will only get a go if Australia decide to go with two specialist spinners.