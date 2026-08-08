5 ODI records that might never be broken
What's the story
Cricket has witnessed some incredible moments that have left an indelible mark on the sporting world. From Don Bradman's astonishing average of 99.9 to Sachin Tendulkar's century of centuries, cricketing legends have always set benchmarks for future generations. While Test cricket is considered a more challenging format, fans have also witnessed some nail-biting One Day Internationals (ODIs) over the years. On this note, we look at five ODI records that may never be broken.
#1
Sachin Tendulkar's record of most runs
Tendulkar, one of the greatest batsmen in cricket history, holds many batting records.
One of them is being the highest run-getter in ODI history.
Across his stellar career, Tendulkar amassed 18,426 runs across 463 games at 44.83, smashing 49 centuries with a top score of 200*.
With 14,941 runs, Virat Kohli is closest to Tendulkar's ODI tally.
However, the former is 37 and is unlikely to play beyond the 2027 ODI World Cup.
#2
Kohli's record ODI tons
While Tendulkar is the highest run-getter in ODI history, Kohli owns the most tons in the format (currently 54).
As the number of ODIs has gone down in recent times, no other batter is likely to touch the 50-century mark in this format.
Notably, Tendulkar and Kohli also happen to be the only batters with more than 35 ODI tons.
#3
Rohit's three double-tons
While Rohit Sharma has clocked three double-tons in ODIs, no other batter has touched the landmark multiple times.
The Indian opener's 264 against Sri Lanka in the 2014 Kolkata affair also happens to be the highest score by an individual in ODIs.
Scoring a double-hundred in a 50-over game is a daunting task. Only 10 batters, including Rohit, have attained this milestone so far (ODIs).
While we may see more double-centurions in the format, equaling or going past Rohit's tally of three is unlikely.
#4
Muttiah Muralitharan's ODI wicket tally
As mentioned, the number of ODIs has significantly gone down in recent years.
This also means Muttiah Muralitharan's record of most ODI wickets is safe and sound.
The former Sri Lankan spin ace bowed out with 534 wickets in 350 matches at 23.08.
He claimed 10 five-wicket hauls and 15 four-wicket hauls.
Pakistan's Wasim Akram (502) is the only other bowler with 420-plus ODI wickets.
#5
Chaminda Vaas's eight-wicket haul
Former Sri Lankan pacer Chaminda Vaas is the only bowler to claim eight wickets in an ODI innings.
His stellar bowling performance against Zimbabwe in the 2001 Colombo ODI turned into a record-breaking affair.
The left-arm fast bowler ended up with figures of 8/19 from eight overs as Zimbabwe were folded for just 38.
He also tallied a hat-trick that day. This is another feat that is likely to stay invincible.