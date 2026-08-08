5 ODI records that might never be broken 

Tendulkar, one of the greatest batsmen in cricket history, holds many batting records.

One of them is being the highest run-getter in ODI history.

Across his stellar career, Tendulkar amassed 18,426 runs across 463 games at 44.83, smashing 49 centuries with a top score of 200*.

With 14,941 runs, Virat Kohli is closest to Tendulkar's ODI tally.

However, the former is 37 and is unlikely to play beyond the 2027 ODI World Cup.