Duleep Trophy final: Half-centurion Abhimanyu Easwaran completes 8,500 FC runs 

With his 11th run in the game, Easwaran went past 8,500 runs in FC cricket.

Playing his 116th First-Class encounter, Easwaran has now raced to 8,561 runs from 197 innings at an average of 47-plus.

This was his 38th fifty. He also owns 27 centuries, as per Cricinfo.

Meanwhile, Easwaran's previous scores in the ongoing Duleep Trophy read 15, 69, & 24.