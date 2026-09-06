Duleep Trophy final: Half-centurion Abhimanyu Easwaran completes 8,500 FC runs
What's the story
East Zone opener Abhimanyu Easwaran smashed a fiery half-century on Day 1 of the 2026 Duleep Trophy final against South Zone at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Easwaran was aggressive from the outset, completing his fifty off just 46 balls in the morning session. The batter, who went on to score 72, completed 8,500 First-Class runs during his stay. Here are the key stats.
Knock
A fiery opening stand alongside Sooryavanshi
The first session match was dominated by East Zone, thanks to a century opening partnership between Easwaran and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
They added exactly 100 runs in 14.4 overs before Sooryavanshi departed for a quick-fire 37-ball 44.
Meanwhile, Easwaran continued the good work and brought up a fine half-century.
However, an untimely run-out cut short his stay in the middle.
Easwaran hammered 72 runs off 86 balls, hitting 10 fours and a six.
Stats
Easwaran breaches 8,500-run mark
With his 11th run in the game, Easwaran went past 8,500 runs in FC cricket.
Playing his 116th First-Class encounter, Easwaran has now raced to 8,561 runs from 197 innings at an average of 47-plus.
This was his 38th fifty. He also owns 27 centuries, as per Cricinfo.
Meanwhile, Easwaran's previous scores in the ongoing Duleep Trophy read 15, 69, & 24.
Information
Easwaran is yet to play for India
Though Easwaran has been a giant for Bengal in domestic cricket, the 31-year-old is yet to represent India. The batter got his first India call-up for Tests in December 2022 for the Bangladesh tour. He has not even been picked in the Test squad after the England tour last year.