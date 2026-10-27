Abhishek Sharma becomes third Indian with 150 T20I sixes

Having made his T20I debut in 2024, Abhishek took just 70 matches (69 innings) to complete 150 sixes (now 158), as per Cricinfo.

Rohit Sharma (205) and Suryakumar Yadav (179) are the only other Indians with this milestone.

Overall, he became the eighth batter from a Full Member team to reach this feat.

Abhishek also has over 200 fours in the format.