Abhishek Sharma becomes third Indian with 150 T20I sixes
What's the story
Arguably the most destructive T20 opener going around, Abhishek Sharma has become the third Indian to complete 150 sixes in T20I cricket. He achieved this milestone with his third maximum during the third T20I against New Zealand in Wellington on Tuesday. The left-handed batsman went on to smash nine fours and 11 sixes en route to his 113 off 38 balls as the visitors accomplished the 199-run target with 40 balls to spare.
Stats
Abhishek joins these names
Having made his T20I debut in 2024, Abhishek took just 70 matches (69 innings) to complete 150 sixes (now 158), as per Cricinfo.
Rohit Sharma (205) and Suryakumar Yadav (179) are the only other Indians with this milestone.
Overall, he became the eighth batter from a Full Member team to reach this feat.
Abhishek also has over 200 fours in the format.
Career
Four tons in T20s
Earlier this month, Abhishek became just the sixth Indian to complete 2,000 runs in T20I cricket.
The batter has now raced to 2,240 runs at an average of 33.43. He now has four tons and 14 half-centuries.
Abhishek's strike rate of 196.83 is currently the highest for any batter with at least 1,000 runs in the format.
403 of his runs have come across nine games against NZ at 50.37. This includes three fifties, one ton, and a stunning strike rate of 244.24.
Feat
Abhishek owns these sixes feat
Abhishek owns the record of smashing the most sixes by an Indian in a T20I innings (13 vs England at Wankhede, 2025).
He has also hit 11 sixes in a T20I twice. No other batter has smashed more than 10 sixes in this regard.
Abhishek's tally of 85 T20I sixes in 2026 is the most for any batter in a calendar year.
He is also the only batter with 100-plus sixes in the powerplay (now 106).