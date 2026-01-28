Abhishek Sharma records his 11th duck in T20s: Key stats

India's Abhishek Sharma perished for a first-ball duck in the 4th T20I versus New Zealand on Wednesday. Chasing 216 runs to win in Vizag, India lost Abhishek (0) off the 1st ball in the 1st over. Matt Henry dismissed the southpaw. Notably, it was Devon Conway , who completed a superb catch, coming in from deep backward point and putting in a dive. Here's more.

Stats Abhishek's performance in the ongoing series Abhishek has gone hot and cold in the ongoing 5-match T20I series. He started the series on a superb note, smashing 84 runs in Nagpur. Thereafter, he perished for a first-ball duck in Raipur. In the 3rd T20I, he hit a fluent 68*-run knock and attained several records. And now, he was dismissed for a golden duck.

Information 11 ducks in T20s; three for India As per ESPNcricinfo, the southpaw recorded his 11th duck overall in T20s. From 172 matches (168 innings), he has 5,070 runs at 33.35. Meanwhile, this was his 3rd duck in T20Is for India. In 35 matches, he owns 1,267 runs at 37.26.

