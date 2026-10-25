Abhishek Sharma becomes first batter with 100 powerplay sixes (T20Is)
What's the story
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has made history by becoming the first batter to hit 100 sixes in the powerplay of T20 Internationals. He achieved this milestone during the second T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday. The record-breaking shot came off Matt Henry's bowling in the third over of India's innings, when he hit a six over extra cover.
Record-breaking achievement
Abhishek surpasses Rohit Sharma's record
Abhishek's historic feat comes after he surpassed former Indian captain Rohit Sharma's record of 98 powerplay sixes in his T20I career.
The young batter has been a force to reckon with since making his T20I debut in 2024.
He also holds the record for the fastest T20I century by a player from a full-member nation, having reached the milestone off just 30 balls against Afghanistan last month.
Career
Here are his T20I stats
Earlier this month, Abhishek became just the sixth Indian to complete 2,000 runs in T20I cricket.
Across 69 games, the batter has now raced to 2,127 runs at an average of 32.22.
He already has three tons and 14 half-centuries.
Abhishek's strike rate of 193.36 is currently the highest for any batter with at least 1,000 runs in the format.
Information
Abhishek owns third-most T20 sixes for India
Abhishek is also in line to become the third Indian to complete 150 sixes in T20I cricket. He currently has 147 maximums. Rohit (205) and Suryakumar Yadav (179) are the only Indians with more T20I sixes than Abhishek.
Match performance
India's four-wicket win in Christchurch
In the second T20I match, Abhishek scored 27 runs off 21 balls before being dismissed by Mitchell Santner in the ninth over.
His innings included a six that helped him reach his milestone, besides three fours.
Despite Abhishek's early exit, Tilak Varma's unbeaten knock of 51 runs off just 26 balls led India to a four-wicket victory over New Zealand.
The visitors chased down 181 with a ball to spare.