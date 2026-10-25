Abhishek Sharma becomes first batter with 100 powerplay sixes (T20Is) 

Abhishek's historic feat comes after he surpassed former Indian captain Rohit Sharma's record of 98 powerplay sixes in his T20I career.

The young batter has been a force to reckon with since making his T20I debut in 2024.

He also holds the record for the fastest T20I century by a player from a full-member nation, having reached the milestone off just 30 balls against Afghanistan last month.