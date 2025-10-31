WI's Ackeem Auguste slams his maiden T20I fifty: Stats
What's the story
A phenomenal display of batting from Ackeem Auguste and Roston Chase helped West Indies beat Bangladesh in the 3rd and final T20I in Chattogram. Both Auguste and Chase slammed half-centuries as the Windies chased down 152 in 16.5 overs. They added 91 runs off just 46 balls. Earlier, Bangladesh were bowled out following Romario Shepherd's historic hat-trick. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Auguste hammers 5 sixes
In what seemed a modest chase, West Indies were down to 52/3 in the eighth over. While Alick Athanaze and Brandon King departed early, Amir Jangoo scored a 23-ball 34. Auguste and Chase took control of the game thereafter, taking WI past 140. Although Bangladesh dismissed the duo, it was too late. Auguste hammered 5 sixes and a four in his 25-ball 50.
Numbers
Maiden T20I fifty for Auguste
As mentioned, Auguste slammed his maiden half-century in T20I cricket. Playing his fourth T20I, the left-handed batter raced to 123 runs at an average of 41.00. His tally includes a strike rate of 150. According to ESPNcricinfo, Ackeem slammed his third half-century in overall T20 cricket. He also raced past 500 runs in the format.