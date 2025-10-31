West Indies win 3rd T20I, rout Bangladesh 3-0: Key stats

West Indies routed Bangladesh 3-0 in the three-T20I series after winning the final match in Chattogram. The Windies successfully chased down 152 in 16.5 overs, with Roston Chase and Ackeem Auguste scoring half-centuries. Earlier, Tanzid Hasan's 89 (62) was overshadowed by a historic hat-trick from Romario Shepherd. Bangladesh were bowled out in the final over. Here are the key stats.

Innings Bangladesh bowled out in 20 overs Bangladesh had a positive start as openers Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan added 22 runs. Although Parvez and Litton Das departed before the 50-run mark (44/2), Tanzid Hasan and Saif Hassan propelled the hosts past 100. While Bangladesh soon slumped to 126/5, Tanzid Hasan held his end. His 89-run knock had 9 fours and 4 sixes. The hosts finally collapsed on 151.

Record Career-best T20I score; another milestone According to ESPNcricinfo, Tanzid Hasan recorded his career-best score in T20I cricket (Previous best score: 73*). He also raced past 1,000 runs in the format. In 42 T20Is, the Bangladesh opener has racked up 1,056 runs at an average of 27.78. His tally includes 10 half-centuries. Tanzid Hasan has a strike rate of 128.15 in the format. Overall, he owns 2,300-plus T20 runs.

Hattrick Shepherd takes historic hat-trick Shepherd became only the second bowler to take a hat-trick for West Indies in T20I cricket, joining Jason Holder (2022). The Windies all-rounder, who completed his hat-trick in the final over, finished with 3/36. Shepherd dismissed Nurul Hasan off the last ball of the 17th over. He then dismissed Tanzid Hasan and Shoriful Islam in the first two balls to complete his hat-trick.