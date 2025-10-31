Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I, seal three-match series: Stats

Afghanistan thrashed Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I of the three-match series at Harare Sports Club. The visitors first bowled Zimbabwe out for 125 in 19.3 overs, with skipper Rashid Khan taking three wickets. Ibrahim Zadran's unbeaten 57 (51) later powered Afghanistan to a seven-wicket win in 18 overs. Azmatullah Omarzai also slammed a crucial 13-ball 25*. With two wins, Afghanistan have sealed the three-match series.

Start How Zimbabwe's innings panned out Electing to bat, Zimbabwe had a positive start. However, they lost Dion Myers (6), Brian Bennett (16), and Brendan Taylor (3) during the Powerplay. While the hosts were down to 80/5, Sikandar Raza held his fort, scoring a 32-ball 37. With the Afghan bowlers exerting pressure, Zimbabwe somehow managed to crawl to 125. Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, and Brad Evans also made some contributions.

Rashid Rashid takes three wickets Rashid, who led from the front, introduced himself in the attack after the first six overs. The wrist-spinner returned to bowl the death overs and dismissed Raza (37). Musekiwa (13) also fell to Rashid in the same over. Rashid took his third wicket in the form of Brad Evans (12). He took three wickets for just nine runs in three overs.

Numbers Key numbers for Rashid Rashid is currently the highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket. In 108 matches, he has raced past 180 wickets (182) at an incredible average of 13.69. His tally includes 9 four-wicket hauls and 2 fifers. Rashid has an impressive economy rate of 6.07 in the format. He also has the most wickets against Zimbabwe in T20Is (35 scalps at 13.28).

Afghanistan Afghanistan in cruise control Although Afghanistan also suffered an early blow in Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Zadran and Sediqullah Atal added a quickfire 37-run stand. While Atal and Darwish Rasooli departed before the 100-run mark, Zadran and Azmatullah Omarzai batted Zimbabwe out of the contest. Zadran smashed a 51-ball 57* (7 fours), and Omarzai hammered 5 fours in his 13-ball 25 (SR: 192.31).

Numbers Zadran's 12th T20I fifty According to ESPNcricinfo, Zadran raced to his 12th half-century in T20I cricket. In 57 matches, the Afghan opener has racked up 1,498 runs at an average of 29.96. His strike rate of 110.47 in the format requires improvement. Notably, only one other player has over 10 half-centuries for Afghanistan in T20I cricket - Mohammad Shahzad (16).