Romario Shepherd becomes second WI player with T20I hat-trick: Stats
What's the story
West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd scripted history with a hat-trick against Bangladesh in the 3rd T20I in Chattogram. While the hosts perished for 151, Shepherd became only the second bowler to take a hat-trick for West Indies in T20I cricket. The Windies all-rounder, who completed his hat-trick in the final over, finished with 3/36. Here are the key stats.
Hat-trick
How Shepherd completed his hat-trick
Shepherd dismissed Nurul Hasan for 1 run off the last ball of the 17th over. He then came on to bowl the final over and dismissed Tanzid Hasan (89) and Shoriful Islam (0) off the first two balls to complete his hat-trick. Taskin Ahmed was run out on the over's final ball, thereby wrapping up Bangladesh's innings. Notably, Bangladesh were 107/2 at one stage.
Information
Shepherd joins Jason Holder
As mentioned, Shepherd became the second player to take a T20I hat-trick for WI. He joined Jason Holder, who first attained the feat during the 2022 Bridgetown T20I against England. Before Holder, Mohammad Nawaz was the last Full Member player to take a T20I hat-trick.
Numbers
Key numbers for Shepherd
Shepherd, who made his T20I debut in 2020, has raced past 70 wickets in the format. In 66 matches, the right-arm seamer has accounted for 71 wickets at an average of 27.71. His tally includes a four-wicket haul. The Windies all-rounder has an economy rate of 9.98 in T20Is. Overall, Shepherd is closing in on 200 T20 wickets (196).