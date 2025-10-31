Romario Shepherd becomes second WI player with T20I hat-trick: Stats

West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd scripted history with a hat-trick against Bangladesh in the 3rd T20I in Chattogram. While the hosts perished for 151, Shepherd became only the second bowler to take a hat-trick for West Indies in T20I cricket. The Windies all-rounder, who completed his hat-trick in the final over, finished with 3/36. Here are the key stats.

Hat-trick How Shepherd completed his hat-trick Shepherd dismissed Nurul Hasan for 1 run off the last ball of the 17th over. He then came on to bowl the final over and dismissed Tanzid Hasan (89) and Shoriful Islam (0) off the first two balls to complete his hat-trick. Taskin Ahmed was run out on the over's final ball, thereby wrapping up Bangladesh's innings. Notably, Bangladesh were 107/2 at one stage.

Information Shepherd joins Jason Holder As mentioned, Shepherd became the second player to take a T20I hat-trick for WI. He joined Jason Holder, who first attained the feat during the 2022 Bridgetown T20I against England. Before Holder, Mohammad Nawaz was the last Full Member player to take a T20I hat-trick.