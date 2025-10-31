LOADING...
Tanzid Hasan Tamim records his career-best T20I score: Key stats 
Tanzid Hasan hammered a 62-ball 89 against WI

By Parth Dhall
Oct 31, 2025
07:55 pm
Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim single-handedly powered Bangladesh to 151 against West Indies in the 3rd T20I in Chattogram. He hammered a 62-ball 89 as the hosts perished in 20 overs. Saif Hassan was the only other Bangladesh player to score in double figures. Bangladesh suffered a middle-order collapse after they were cruising at 107/2. Here are the key stats.

Tanzid Hasan misses his century

Bangladesh had a positive start as openers Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan added 22 runs. Although Parvez and Litton Das departed before the 50-run mark (44/2), Tanzid Hasan and Saif Hassan propelled the hosts past 100. While Bangladesh soon slumped to 126/5, Tanzid Hasan held his end. He was the eighth man to depart. His 89-run knock had 9 fours and 4 sixes.

Career-best T20I score; another milestone

As mentioned, Tanzid Hasan recorded his career-best score in T20I cricket (Previous best score: 73*). He also raced past 1,000 runs in the format. In 42 T20Is, the Bangladesh opener has racked up 1,056 runs at an average of 27.78. His tally includes 10 half-centuries. Tanzid Hasan has a strike rate of 128.15 in the format. Overall, he owns 2,300-plus T20 runs.