Tanzid Hasan hammered a 62-ball 89 against WI

Tanzid Hasan Tamim records his career-best T20I score: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 07:55 pm Oct 31, 2025

Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim single-handedly powered Bangladesh to 151 against West Indies in the 3rd T20I in Chattogram. He hammered a 62-ball 89 as the hosts perished in 20 overs. Saif Hassan was the only other Bangladesh player to score in double figures. Bangladesh suffered a middle-order collapse after they were cruising at 107/2. Here are the key stats.