2nd T20I: Rashid Khan dents Zimbabwe with three wickets

Displaying his usual tricks, Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan bowled magnificently against Zimbabwe in the 2nd T20I at Harare Sports Club. Rashid took three wickets as the hosts were bowled out for 125 in 19.3 overs. Meanwhile, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Abdullah Ahmadzai scalped two wickets each. Notably, Rashid conceded just nine runs in three overs. Here are the key stats.

Spell Rashid dismisses these batters Electing to bat, Zimbabwe had a positive start. However, they lost Dion Myers, Brian Bennett, and Brendan Taylor within the Powerplay. Rashid introduced himself after the first six overs. He returned to bowl the death overs and dismissed Sikandar Raza (37). Tashinga Musekiwa (13) also fell to Rashid in the same over. Rashid took his third wicket in the form of Brad Evans (12)

Information The pick of Afghanistan's bowlers As mentioned, Rashid was the pick of Afghanistan's bowlers in the match. He took three wickets for just nine runs in three overs. Mujeeb (2/26) and Ahmadzai (2/28) were also in action in Harare.