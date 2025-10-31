Why India's defeat to Australia at MCG was unusual: Stats

In a one-sided affair, Australia hammered India in the 2nd T20I of the five-match series at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 31. India were folded for 125, being invited to bat first. Only Abhishek Sharma and Harshit Rana scored in double figures for the visitors. Australia comfortably crossed the line despite losing some wickets toward the end. Here's why India's defeat was unusual.

Record Second defeat for India at MCG According to ESPNcricinfo, India lost a T20I at the iconic MCG after 17 long years. India's last defeat on this ground came in February 2008. This was their first-ever T20I on Australian soil. Before the latest encounter, India won successive T20Is at MCG between 2012 and 2022. One of their matches against Australia in 2018 was washed out.

Information India have beaten these teams in Melbourne As of now, India have a 2-2 win-loss record against Australia at MCG. They beat the hosts in 2012 and 2016. During the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, India beat Pakistan and Zimbabwe at MCG. They famously overcame Pakistan