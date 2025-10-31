Mitchell Marsh becomes 4th Australian with 2,000 T20I runs: Stats 

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh has become the fourth player from his country to complete 2,000 runs in T20 Internationals. The veteran cricketer achieved this remarkable feat with a remarkable 46-run knock in Australia 's second T20I against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. He took just 74 innings to reach this milestone, beating Glenn Maxwell's record of achieving the same in 78 innings. Here are his stats.

Milestone Third-fastest Australian to reach the milestone Marsh's journey to the 2,000-run mark in T20Is has been nothing short of extraordinary. As per ESPNcricinfo, he is now Australia's third-fastest batter to reach this milestone after Aaron Finch and David Warner. Finch holds the record for the fastest Australian to score 2,000 runs in T20Is, doing so in just 62 innings. Warner follows closely behind him with a record of achieving this feat in just 73 innings.

Knock A fine hand from Marsh Chasing 125 in the MCG T20I, the Aussies were off to a perfect start with openers Marsh (46) and Travis Head (28) adding 51 runs in no time. The former, who played the second fiddle in the opening stand, opened up his arms later on and played some breathtaking shots. Though Marsh eventually fell to spinner Kuldeep Yadav, his brilliance meant the Aussies comfortably prevailed with 40 balls and four wickets to spare.