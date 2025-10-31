ECB introduces IPL-like auction system for The Hundred: Details

The Hundred, the 100-ball per side tournament in England , is set to make a major change by introducing a player auction system from the 2026 season. This move is similar to the long-standing tradition of team formation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . The decision was approved by The Hundred's Board as part of a 'reset' process for its first season with teams co- or fully-owned by private investors.

Auction specifics Men's and women's salary caps to increase The inaugural auction will be held in March 2026. To attract top players, the salary cap for men's teams will increase from £1.2 million to £2.05 million per season, while women's teams will see their cap rise to £880,000 each. The base pay for the lowest-paid female players will also get a 50% hike from £10,000 to £15,000.

Rule changes Other key changes approved by ECB The ECB has confirmed that while salary caps will be enforced, there will also be salary collars or minimum spends per team per season. Multi-year contracts are also on the cards. The number of overseas players per squad will increase from three to four (subject to Home Office clearance) with a total of 16-18 players allowed per squad.

Signing regulations Direct signings allowed, including 2 overseas players Direct signings will be allowed, including up to two overseas players and two centrally-contracted England players. The signing window will run from mid-November to mid-January. The Hundred Board has also approved the continuation of the wildcard system, allowing two players per franchise to be picked from T20 Blast via a player draft in June 2026.

Deduction details Pre-auction deduction for each franchise A cumulative pre-auction deduction will be applied for each franchise, which will reduce the spend allowed at the auction based on how many players have been signed up beforehand. For men's competition, this would be £350k (1 signing), £650k (2 players), £850k (3 players), and £950k (4 players). For women's competition, it would be £130k (1 signing), £240k (2 players), £310k (3 players), and £360k (4 players).