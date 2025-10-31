2nd T20I, all-round Australia demolish India at MCG: Key stats 

In what can be called a one-sided contest, Australia hammered India by four wickets in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Despite Abhishek Sharma's 68, India were folded for 125 while batting first. Josh Hazlewood claimed three wickets. The hosts crossed the line despite losing some wickets toward the end. Mitchell Marsh led from the front, scoring 46.

1st innings Abhishek showcased his talent and composure under pressure Each of Hazlewood's three wickets came in the powerplay as India were reduced to 49/5. Abhishek then joined forces with Harshit Rana (35), as the duo scripted a 56-run stand. The former eventually went down as the ninth batter as India were folded for 125 in 18.4 overs. No other Indian batter besides Rana and Abhishek could enter double digits.

Chase Marsh powers the run chase The Aussies were off to a perfect start with openers Marsh (46) and Travis Head (28) adding 51 runs in no time. Though spinners Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Jasprit Bumrah went on to share six wickets, the Aussies comfortably prevailed with 40 balls to spare. Josh Inglis contributed with 20 runs as Australia went 1-0 up in the series.

Stats Sixth T20I fifty for Abhishek Abhishek smashed eight fours and two sixes en route to his 37-ball 68. This was his sixth T20I fifty as he also boasts a couple of tons. The top-ranked T20I batter has now raced to 936 T20I runs at an average of 37.44 (SR: 193.38). As per ESPNcricinfo, Abhishek smashed the joint-fastest T20I fifty by an Indian batter Down Under, off 23 balls.

Feats Abhishek joins this list As per Cricbuzz, Abhishek has now taken his tally to seven fifties in 25 or fewer balls in T20Is - the joint most for any batter. He now shares this unique record with Suryakumar Yadav, England's Phil Salt, and West Indies's Evin Lewis among players from full member nations.

Information 35 for Harshit Rana Rana, who surprisingly batted at number seven ahead of Shivam Dube, made his chance count. He scored a vital 35 off 33 balls with the help of three fours and a six. This is now his highest T20 score, surpassing his previous 34.

Hazlewood Hazlewood goes par with Starc Hazlewood bowled all his four overs on the bounce to finish with 3/13. The pacer has now raced to 79 T20I wickets at an economy of 21.26 With this spell, Hazlewood has now become Australia's joint-second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is. He equaled Mitchell Starc's record. Meanwhile, Hazlewood just had four wickets in his previous seven T20Is against India.

Marsh 2,000 T20I runs for Marsh Marsh smashed four sixes and two fours en route to his 26-ball 46. During his stay, the dasher became the fourth Aussie batter to go past 2,000 T20I runs. He joined David Warner, Aaron Finch, and Glenn Maxwell on this list. Playing his 78th T20I, Marsh has raced to 2,042 runs at 33.47. His strike rate is a fine 140.63 (50s: 11, 100: 1).

Bowlers Other bowlers with two wickets in the game While Hazlewood was the stand-out bowler for the Aussies, Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis also took two wickets apiece. The former finished his four-over spell with 4/39. Meanwhile, Ellis finished with 2/21 from 3.4 overs. From the Indian camp, spinners Kuldeep and Chakaravarthy trapped two batters each. While Chakaravarthy conceded just 23 runs in his four-over spell, Kuldeep went for 44 in 3.2 overs.

Information Two scalps for Bumrah as well Intrestingly, India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah struck twice when the Aussies needed just two runs to win. The star pacer finish his four-over spell with 4/26.