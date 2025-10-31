Abhishek Sharma slams fiery 68 in MCG T20I: Key stats 

Abhishek Sharma played a sensational knock to rescue India from a top-order collapse in the second T20I against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. His explosive batting helped stabilize the innings after early wickets had put them under immense pressure. Abhishek reached his half-century off just 23 balls, making it the joint-fastest T20I fifty by an Indian batter on Australian soil. He was eventually dismissed after scoring 68 runs.

Match impact Abhishek showcased his talent and composure under pressure Abhishek's fearless strokeplay not only stabilized India's innings but also brought them back into contention. His controlled approach also showcased his ability to handle pressure on the big stage. It must be noted that India were reduced to 49/5 at one stage. Abhishek then joined forces with Harshit Rana (35), as the duo scripted a 56-run stand. The former eventually went down as the ninth batter as India were folded for 125 in 18.4 overs.

Recovery Sensational display from Hazlewood and Co. Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood wreaked havoc with the new ball, dismissing vice-captain Shubman Gill, captain Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma. Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis also took two wickets apiece as besides Rana and Abhishek, no other Indian batter could enter double digits. India's last five wickets yielded just 20 runs.

Stats Abhishek matches SKY's record As per ESPNcricinfo, Abhishek smashed the joint-fastest T20I fifty by an Indian batter Down Under, off 23 balls. He joined Suryakumar Yadav, who accomplished the mark against Zimbabwe during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the same venue.

Stats Sixth T20I fifty for Abhishek Abhishek smashed eight fours and two sixes en route to his 37-ball 68. This was his sixth T20I fifty as he also boasts a couple of tons. The top-ranked T20I batter has now raced to 936 runs from 26 T20Is at an average of 37.44. His strike rate is a stunning 193.38. 338 of his T20I runs have come in away games at 30.72 (50s: 2, 100: 1).