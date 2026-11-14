2nd Test, Day 2: Zimbabwe on top against Afghanistan

Afghanistan's debutant left-arm spinner Naseer Khan Maroofkhil was the star of the show with his bowling.

He added three wickets to his tally from day one, taking his total to seven.

He dismissed Taylor early in the morning session and then struck twice in consecutive deliveries in the 110th over, trapping Graeme Cremer LBW before bowling Vincent Masekesa with a delivery that spun past his bat and hit off stump.