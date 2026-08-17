Darwish Rasooli to lead Afghanistan at Asian Games: Details here
What's the story
Batter Darwish Rasooli is set to lead Afghanistan in the men's cricket event at the 2026 Asian Games. The tournament is set to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 17 to October 3. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) National Selection Committee announced a balanced 15-member team that combines experienced players with emerging talents. Here are further details.
Team composition
Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat headline squad
The final squad features seasoned players like Najibullah Zadran and all-rounder Karim Janat, along with top performers from the recently concluded Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL) 2026.
Mohammad Akram, a top-order batter, has been rewarded with a national call-up after an impressive SCL season where he scored 339 runs in eight innings.
He was one of the standout performers with one century and two half-centuries.
Rising stars
Promising youngsters included in the team
The squad also features all-rounder Ismat Alam, who was named Player of the Tournament for his exceptional 294 runs and nine wickets.
Other promising youngsters in the team are Hassan Eisakhil (son of veteran off-spin bowling all-rounder Mohammad Nabi), Faisal Khan Shinozada, and Nangyal Kharoti.
Squad: Darwish Rasooli (captain), Mohammad Ishaq (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Akram, Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Imran Mir, Faisal Khan Shinozada, Najibullah Zadran, Farmanullah Safi, Ismat Alam, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Arab Gul Momand, Faridoon Dawoodzai, and Abdullah Ahmadzai.
Tournament history
Tournament details
Afghanistan have previously won silver medals in men's cricket events at the Asian Games in 2010, 2014, and 2022.
The upcoming edition of the Asian Games will mark cricket's fourth appearance at this continental event, with 10 teams taking part.
India are the defending champions in both men's and women's cricket events.