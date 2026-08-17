Darwish Rasooli to lead Afghanistan at Asian Games: Details here

The final squad features seasoned players like Najibullah Zadran and all-rounder Karim Janat, along with top performers from the recently concluded Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL) 2026.

Mohammad Akram, a top-order batter, has been rewarded with a national call-up after an impressive SCL season where he scored 339 runs in eight innings.

He was one of the standout performers with one century and two half-centuries.