Afghanistan to host India for T20I series in Delhi: Report

In a historic first, Afghanistan will host India for a T20I series this year. According to a report by The Times of India, the matches will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 13, 15, and 17. The decision comes after the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) requested a return tour from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Here are further details.

Strategic alliance BCCI assisting other boards A BCCI source told TOI that the board has been assisting other boards like Ireland, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe by sending Indian teams for series. This is to help boost their finances. The source further added that a mutual understanding was reached between the BCCI and ACB for Afghanistan to use Arun Jaitley Stadium as their home base during this series.

Past matches Afghanistan's ongoing issue Afghanistan have been playing their home games in India and the UAE over the last decade due to ongoing geopolitical issues in the country. The team had hosted Ireland in Greater Noida back in 2017 and Bangladesh for a T20I series in Dehradun the following year. Afghanistan shifted their base thereafter but are now returning to India for this historic series against India.

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