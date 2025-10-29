All-round Afghanistan tame hosts Zimbabwe in 1st T20I: Key stats

An all-round Afghanistan side beat Zimbabwe in the 1st T20I held at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. The visitors posted 180/6 in 20 overs, riding on a fifty from Ibrahim Zadran. In response, Zimbabwe failed to get going with the bat and surrendered the clash. Azmatullah Omarzai and Mujeeb Ur Rahman were sensational with the ball. Here are the details and stats.

Summary How did the 1st T20I pan out? Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz added 76 runs for the 1st wicket. After Gurbaz departed, Zadran and Sediqullah Atal added 27 runs. Zimbabwe hit back and reduced Afghanistan to 128/5. Thereafter, Omarzai (27) and Shahidullah (22*) helped the side score 180. Sikandar Raza picked three scalps for Zimbabwe. In response, Omarzai led the way for his side as Zimbabwe offered no fight with the bat.

Zadran 11th T20I fifty for Zadran Zadran hit 52 runs from 33 balls. His knock had six fours and a six. He has raced to 1,441 runs from 56 T20Is at 28.82. This was his 11th fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, Zadran now owns 3,209 runs overall in T20s. He registered his 24th fifty (100s: 1) from 126 matches.

Information Gurbaz chips in with 39 runs Fellow opener Gurbaz hit a neat 25-ball 39. In 78 T20Is, he has amassed 1,959 runs at 25.11. Overall in the 20-over format, he has clobbered 5,725 runs from 239 matches at 24.78.

Raza Raza gets to 99 T20I wickets Zimbabwe all-rounder Raza picked three wickets for 20 runs from his 4 overs. He now owns 203 wickets in T20s from 317 matches (261 innings) at 26.72. A total of 99 of his T20 wickets have come for Zimbabwe in T20Is at 22.18. Against the Afghans, he has 9 scalps from 17 matches.

Information Zimbabwe manage a score of 127/10 The hosts perished for a score of 127. Tinotenda Maposa scored 32 runs from 15 balls and was his side's top scorer. Brad Evans and Brian Bennett scored 24 runs each.