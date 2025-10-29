2nd T20I, Mustafizur Rahman claims three-fer versus West Indies: Stats
What's the story
Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman picked three wickets to jolt West Indies in the 2nd T20I being held at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram. The left-arm quick bowled 4 overs and clocked an impressive 3/21. West Indies, who were 106/1 at one stage, managed 149/9 in 20 overs. Here are further details and stats of Mustafizur.
Spell
A tidy effort from the left-arm pacer
Mustafizur bowled one over during the powerplay and was neat. He came back to bowl the 13th over and removed the dangerous Shai Hope, who scored 55. Mustafizur maintained his composure next at the death. He bowled the 18th over which went for six runs. He then picked two wickets in the 20th over, getting Romario Shepherd and Khary Pierre.
Wickets
Mustafizur races to 155 T20I wickets
Mustafizur has raced to 155 wickets in T20Is with this spell of 3/21. Playing his 123rd match, he averages just over 20. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 12 matches versus West Indies, he has 18 wickets at 19.38. This is his best figures against WI. Meanwhile, the veteran pacer has amassed 378 wickets overall in T20s. He averages a solid 21.42.