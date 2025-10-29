2nd T20I, Mustafizur Rahman claims three-fer versus West Indies: Stats

Spell

A tidy effort from the left-arm pacer

Mustafizur bowled one over during the powerplay and was neat. He came back to bowl the 13th over and removed the dangerous Shai Hope, who scored 55. Mustafizur maintained his composure next at the death. He bowled the 18th over which went for six runs. He then picked two wickets in the 20th over, getting Romario Shepherd and Khary Pierre.