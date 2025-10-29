BAN vs WI: Hope completes 5,000 T20 runs; Athanaze shines

West Indies ' Alick Athanaze and Shai Hope hit fifties versus Bangladesh in the 2nd T20I being held at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram. The Windies were 1/1 when Hope joined Athanaze and the two added 105 runs for the 2nd wicket. Once Athanaze departed, the Windies lost their way and got reduced to 118/6. Hope too perished in this collapse.

Knocks A solid century-plus stand between the duo Both batters laid a foundation for a big score after an early jolt. The two looked in sync and played as per the situation. They added a classy century-plus stand to steady the ship as runs came at a decent pace. However, shortly after his fifty, Athanaze (52) saw Nasum Ahmed dismiss him in the 12th over. Hope then perished as well for 55.

Athanaze 2nd T20I fifty for Athanaze Athanaze's 33-ball 52 was laced with 5 fours and three sixes. Playing his 8th T20I, he has raced to 223 runs at an average of 31.85. This was his 2nd T20I fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, Athanaze now owns 749 runs overall in T20s from 37 matches at 25.82. This was his 3rd fifty in the 20-over format.