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Home / News / Sports News / LSG's Aiden Markram completes 1,500 runs in IPL: Stats
LSG's Aiden Markram completes 1,500 runs in IPL: Stats
Markram attained the feat with his fourth run against KKR (Image Source: X/@IPL)

LSG's Aiden Markram completes 1,500 runs in IPL: Stats

By Parth Dhall
Apr 09, 2026
10:00 pm
What's the story

South African batter Aiden Markram has completed 1,500 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Proteas batter reached the landmark playing for Lucknow Super Giants against Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing 2026 edition at Eden Gardens. Markram, one of the most technically sound batters, attained the feat with his fourth run of the match. Here are the key stats.

Information

Markram scores 15-ball 22 against KKR

Chasing 182 runs at Eden Gardens, Markram (22 off 15) started watchfully before he attacked Navdeep Saini for a four, six and another four off consecutive balls in the 3rd over. However, Markram didn't last long as Vaibhav Arora dismissed him in the 5th over.

Numbers

A look at his IPL numbers

Markram made his IPL debut in 2021 for Punjab Kings. He played the next three seasons for Sunrisers Hyderabad before moving to LSG. Across 60 matches, he owns 1,518 IPL runs at 30.97 with his strike rate being 136.02, as per ESPNcricinfo. His tally includes 10 half-centuries. His best was 2025, wherein he smashed 445 runs at a strike rate of 148.82.

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Over 5,800 T20 runs

In a stellar career, Markram has 5,836 runs from 229 T20s (215 innings) at an average of 31.89. His tally includes a strike rate of 136.32. He has smashed 2 tons and 38 half-centuries. Notably, 1,966 of his runs have come for SA in T20Is.

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