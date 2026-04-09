LSG's Aiden Markram completes 1,500 runs in IPL: Stats

South African batter Aiden Markram has completed 1,500 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . The Proteas batter reached the landmark playing for Lucknow Super Giants against Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing 2026 edition at Eden Gardens. Markram, one of the most technically sound batters, attained the feat with his fourth run of the match. Here are the key stats.

Information Markram scores 15-ball 22 against KKR Chasing 182 runs at Eden Gardens, Markram (22 off 15) started watchfully before he attacked Navdeep Saini for a four, six and another four off consecutive balls in the 3rd over. However, Markram didn't last long as Vaibhav Arora dismissed him in the 5th over.

Numbers A look at his IPL numbers Markram made his IPL debut in 2021 for Punjab Kings. He played the next three seasons for Sunrisers Hyderabad before moving to LSG. Across 60 matches, he owns 1,518 IPL runs at 30.97 with his strike rate being 136.02, as per ESPNcricinfo. His tally includes 10 half-centuries. His best was 2025, wherein he smashed 445 runs at a strike rate of 148.82.

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