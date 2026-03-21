Has Ajinkya Rahane been Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bunny in IPL? Stats 

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is just around the corner, set to kick off on March 28. The first phase of matches has been scheduled, and the 10 participating franchises are gearing up for the mega event. Over the years, certain player battles have headlined the game. One of them has been between Ajinkya Rahane vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who will represent Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, respectively, in IPL 2026. On this note, let's decode their rivalry.

Dominance Seven dismissals across 18 innings Rahane has fallen to Bhuvneshwar seven times across 18 innings in the IPL, as per ESPNcricinfo. Sunil Narine is the only bowler to have trapped a batter more times in the league's history, having dismissed Rohit Sharma eight times. Meanwhile, Rahane has scored 104 runs against the RCB star at a paltry 14.85. His strike rate is also a dismal 88.88.

DYK Bhuvneshwar dominates this list Bhuvneshwar holds the record of trapping the KKR skipper most often in the IPL. Ravichandran Ashwin (6 times) is the only other bowler to trap the veteran batter more than four times. Meanwhile, no other batter has fallen to the former SRH pacer on more occasions than Rahane. Parthiv Patel (6 times) is the only other batter to be dismissed by Bhuvneshwar more than four times.

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