Has Ajinkya Rahane been Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bunny in IPL? Stats
What's the story
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is just around the corner, set to kick off on March 28. The first phase of matches has been scheduled, and the 10 participating franchises are gearing up for the mega event. Over the years, certain player battles have headlined the game. One of them has been between Ajinkya Rahane vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who will represent Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, respectively, in IPL 2026. On this note, let's decode their rivalry.
Dominance
Seven dismissals across 18 innings
Rahane has fallen to Bhuvneshwar seven times across 18 innings in the IPL, as per ESPNcricinfo. Sunil Narine is the only bowler to have trapped a batter more times in the league's history, having dismissed Rohit Sharma eight times. Meanwhile, Rahane has scored 104 runs against the RCB star at a paltry 14.85. His strike rate is also a dismal 88.88.
DYK
Bhuvneshwar dominates this list
Bhuvneshwar holds the record of trapping the KKR skipper most often in the IPL. Ravichandran Ashwin (6 times) is the only other bowler to trap the veteran batter more than four times. Meanwhile, no other batter has fallen to the former SRH pacer on more occasions than Rahane. Parthiv Patel (6 times) is the only other batter to be dismissed by Bhuvneshwar more than four times.
Career
Here are their IPL numbers
Bhuvneshwar is the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL history, having scalped 198 wickets across 190 games at 27.33. His economy rate is 7.69 as this tally includes two fifers and as many four-wicket hauls. In an illustrious career, Rahane has played for a host of franchises, including KKR. He will enter IPL 2026 with 5,032 runs at 30.49 in 198 games (SR: 125.01). His tally includes two tons and 33 half-centuries.