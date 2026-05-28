Alexander Zverev storms into French Open 2026 third round: Stats
What's the story
Men's singles tennis number two seed, Alexander Zverev, has reached the 3rd round of French Open 2026. Zverev brushed aside Tomas Machac in straight sets. He claimed a 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 win on Court Phillipe-Chatrier. Notably, Zverev started his 2026 Roland Garros campaign with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over Benjamin Bonzi. Here are further details and stats.
Information
120-40 win-loss record at Grand Slams
With this win, Zverev has raced to a 40-10 win-loss record at Roland Garros. Interestingly, he is a one-time finalist and three-time quarter-finalist here in Paris. Overall at Grand Slams, Zverev has raced to a 120-40 win-loss record.
Match stats
Here are the match stats
Zverev hit 19 aces compared to Machac's one. In terms of double faults, Zverev committed 2 compared to Machac's one. Zverev converted 5/11 break points and won 8/13 net points. He clocked 45 winners compared to 18 of Machac. In terms of unforced errors, Machac edged past Zverev (27-17). Zverev had an 85% win on the 1st serve and 88% win on the 2nd.