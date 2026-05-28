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Home / News / Sports News / Alexander Zverev storms into French Open 2026 third round: Stats
Alexander Zverev storms into French Open 2026 third round: Stats
Zverev claimed a 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 win on Court Phillipe-Chatrier (Image Source: X/@atptour)

Alexander Zverev storms into French Open 2026 third round: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha
May 28, 2026
02:17 am
What's the story

Men's singles tennis number two seed, Alexander Zverev, has reached the 3rd round of French Open 2026. Zverev brushed aside Tomas Machac in straight sets. He claimed a 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 win on Court Phillipe-Chatrier. Notably, Zverev started his 2026 Roland Garros campaign with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over Benjamin Bonzi. Here are further details and stats.

Information

120-40 win-loss record at Grand Slams

With this win, Zverev has raced to a 40-10 win-loss record at Roland Garros. Interestingly, he is a one-time finalist and three-time quarter-finalist here in Paris. Overall at Grand Slams, Zverev has raced to a 120-40 win-loss record.

Match stats

Here are the match stats

Zverev hit 19 aces compared to Machac's one. In terms of double faults, Zverev committed 2 compared to Machac's one. Zverev converted 5/11 break points and won 8/13 net points. He clocked 45 winners compared to 18 of Machac. In terms of unforced errors, Machac edged past Zverev (27-17). Zverev had an 85% win on the 1st serve and 88% win on the 2nd.

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