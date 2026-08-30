Which all-rounders will India back for 2027 World Cup?
What's the story
The 2027 ICC ODI World Cup is still over a year away, but the Indian cricket team is already shaping up its core squad. The two-time champions will head to the 50-over tournament in Africa with a mix of experienced players from the last edition and some promising newcomers. However, some spots are still up for grabs, depending on form, fitness, and performance. Here are the all-rounders India should back.
#1
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya is undoubtedly India's first-choice all-rounder in any white-ball format.
His ability to bat and bowl across phases gives India an unmatchable balance in the ODI XI.
In South Africa, Hardik's pace and bounce could make a difference. However, India would have to manage his workload carefully to ensure he arrives fully fit.
Notably, Hardik's ODI appearance was the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy final.
#2
Nitish Kumar Reddy
If Hardik is unfit for the World Cup, Nitish Kumar Reddy is expected to be India's first-choice pace-bowling all-rounder.
The young all-rounder offers a similar combination, making him a natural backup.
However, he has also been injured lately. He was ruled out of India's Ireland and England tours with a left quadriceps injury that aggravated.
Nitish Kumar has played six ODIs so far.
#3
Washington Sundar
Despite being highly injury-prone, Washington Sundar has had backing as India's spin-bowling all-rounder.
This is because India don't have an established off-spinner at the moment. Moreover, Sundar's left-handed batting adds depth to the lower order.
According to Cricinfo, Sundar has 445 runs and 30 wickets from 34 ODIs. Unlike the traditional spinners, Sundar focuses on accuracy, which helps him maintain a low economy rate.
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Other notable options
Beyond these three, India have several players who could remain in the mix. Axar Patel will likely be in the mix, as seen on the England tour. Ravindra Jadeja, who was recently dropped, will also stake a claim with his experience. Meanwhile, Harsh Dubey could stay on the fringes.