Which all-rounders will India back for 2027 World Cup?

Hardik Pandya is undoubtedly India's first-choice all-rounder in any white-ball format.

His ability to bat and bowl across phases gives India an unmatchable balance in the ODI XI.

In South Africa, Hardik's pace and bounce could make a difference. However, India would have to manage his workload carefully to ensure he arrives fully fit.

Notably, Hardik's ODI appearance was the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy final.