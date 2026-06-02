BBL: Andrew Flintoff appointed Sydney Thunder head coach

Coaching aspirations

Flintoff shares his vision

Flintoff, who previously coached Northern Superchargers in The Hundred, is now the head coach of England Lions. He has already led them on two tours of Australia since October 2024. In his first interview after being appointed, Flintoff spoke about his excitement for the new role and his vision for Sydney Thunder. "One of my aims during my time with Sydney Thunder is that every player looks back and thinks, 'That's the best part of the year; that's a team that I want to play for,'" he said.