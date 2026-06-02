BBL: Andrew Flintoff appointed Sydney Thunder head coach
What's the story
Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff has been announced as the new coach of Sydney Thunder, the Big Bash League (BBL) side. The appointment was announced on Tuesday, with Flintoff signing a two-year contract with the team. This will be his first coaching stint outside of the UK. He replaces Trevor Bayliss, who departed after disappointing finishes in recent seasons.
Coaching aspirations
Flintoff shares his vision
Flintoff, who previously coached Northern Superchargers in The Hundred, is now the head coach of England Lions. He has already led them on two tours of Australia since October 2024. In his first interview after being appointed, Flintoff spoke about his excitement for the new role and his vision for Sydney Thunder. "One of my aims during my time with Sydney Thunder is that every player looks back and thinks, 'That's the best part of the year; that's a team that I want to play for,'" he said.
Previous involvement
Flintoff has played in BBL
Flintoff has also played in the BBL, having represented Brisbane Heat. He only played seven matches, but they were his last professional games in a career that spanned nearly two decades. This playing experience could prove invaluable as he takes on his first overseas franchise coaching role with the Thunder. The Thunder franchise hailed Flintoff's appointment as "their most significant off-field acquisition in club history." General Manager Trent Copeland called it "a huge day in the history of Sydney Thunder."
Information
Fintoff's England heroics
Flintoff is among England's most impactful all-rounders across formats. His all-round heroics in the 2005 Ashes were for the ages. The tally pacer represented England in 79 Tests, 141 ODIs, and seven T20Is.