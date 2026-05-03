Angkrish Raghuvanshi smashes his third fifty of IPL 2026: Stats

Angkrish Raghuvanshi's defiant half-century powered Kolkata Knight Riders to a seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2026. Chasing 166, the Knight Riders won in the penultimate over at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Raghuvanshi added 84 runs with skipper Ajinkya Rahane after KKR lost Allen in the Powerplay. Raghuvanshi raced to his third half-century of IPL 2026. Here are the key stats.

Knock Raghuvanshi falls before finish line Openers Ajinkya Rahane and Finn Allen took KKR to a flier in the chase. SRH skipper Pat Cummins then dismissed Allen for a 13-ball 29. However, Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi took KKR to 71/1 in the Powerplay. While KKR crossed 100 within 10 overs, the duo made it a run-a-ball affair. Raghuvanshi eventually fell to Eshan Malinga for a 47-ball 59.

Career A look at his numbers Raghuvanshi treaded carefully, scoring 5 fours and 2 sixes. With his third half-century of the ongoing season, the KKR batter has raced to 268 runs at an average of 33.50. His strike rate reads 137.43. Overall, Raghuvanshi now has 730 runs from 31 IPL games, all for KKR, with an average of 31.73. His strike rate reads 142.30.

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