Copa del Rey: Arbeloa, Carvajal react after Real Madrid's exit

Real Madrid 's new head coach, Alvaro Arbeloa, has taken full responsibility for the team's shocking Copa del Rey exit at the hands of second-division club Albacete. The match ended in a 3-2 defeat on Wednesday, marking a disappointing start to Arbeloa's tenure. "At Real Madrid, even a draw is bad, a tragedy," he said after the game. "If anyone is responsible, it's me."

Criticism Arbeloa's squad choices questioned after defeat The defeat drew criticism toward Arbeloa for opting to field some B-team players while resting top stars like Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Thibaut Courtois, and Rodrygo. Vinicius Junior, one of the stars who played in the game, was largely ineffective as Madrid struggled to create scoring opportunities. Despite this criticism, Arbeloa stood by his squad choice saying he had "no regrets" about it.

Resilience Arbeloa remains optimistic despite defeat "I was convinced that the squad was the right one," Arbeloa said. "It was a great team, the starting lineup and the bench. I have a very talented squad and it's not easy for them to do everything I've asked of them in just one day with a new coach. I feel ultimately responsible." Despite the crushing defeat, Arbeloa remained optimistic and said he wasn't afraid of failure. He emphasized that "failure is on the road to success and not in opposite directions."

Advertisement

Carvajal Today we hit rock bottom: Carvajal Real Madrid's captain Dani Carvajal also apologized to fans after the defeat, saying they weren't at their best but would work hard to improve in future matches. "Today we hit rock bottom. We've been knocked out by a Segunda División team and congratulations to them," Carvajal told the media. "From tomorrow, we have to be self-critical individually and collectively. We still have time to turn the season around. We have two fantastic competitions to fight for. The team isn't at its best right now and we have to work hard."

Advertisement