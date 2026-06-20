Oval Test: Jofra Archer, Matthew Fisher claim three-fers versus NZ
What's the story
England pacers Jofra Archer and Matthew Fisher claimed three-fers versus New Zealand in the ongoing 2nd Test at The Oval. Archer and Fisher shared six scalps between them as New Zealand perished for 362 runs in the match's 3rd innings. England were set a mammoth target of 463 on Day 4. Archer picked 3/62 from 16 overs. Fisher managed 3/58 from 17 overs (4 maidens).
Bowling
Performance of the two pacers
On Day 3, Archer dismissed NZ skipper Tom Latham early on. He was wicketless for the remainder of the day. On Day 4, Archer removed centurion Henry Nicholls in the morning session. He completed his three-fer with the wicket of Glenn Phillips. Meanwhile, Fisher picked all his wickets on Saturday. He dismissed Daryl Mitchell after lunch before removing Kyle Jamieson and Nathan Smith.
Numbers
Archer gets to 65 wickets
Archer, who missed the first match versus New Zealand at Lord's, finished this clash with 5 wickets. He picked 2/61 from 20 overs in the 1st innings. Archer now owns 65 scalps from 19 matches at 29.67. In three matches against New Zealand, he owns 7 scalps at 47.42. As per ESPNcricinfo, 44 of Archer's 65 scalps have come at home. He averages 26.97.
Information
Fisher picks his maiden three-fer
Fisher also managed 5 wickets in this contest. He claimed 2/62 from 23.2 overs in the 1st innnings. From 2 matches, he now has 6 scalps for England at 31.83.