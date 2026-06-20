Oval Test: Jofra Archer, Matthew Fisher claim three-fers versus NZ

Numbers

Archer gets to 65 wickets

Archer, who missed the first match versus New Zealand at Lord's, finished this clash with 5 wickets. He picked 2/61 from 20 overs in the 1st innings. Archer now owns 65 scalps from 19 matches at 29.67. In three matches against New Zealand, he owns 7 scalps at 47.42. As per ESPNcricinfo, 44 of Archer's 65 scalps have come at home. He averages 26.97.