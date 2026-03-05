Arsenal take giant leap toward Premier League title: Key stats
What's the story
Arsenal have taken a giant leap toward the Premier League 2025-26 title by defeating Brighton 1-0. The victory, coupled with Manchester City's draw against Nottingham Forest, has given the Gunners a seven-point lead at the top of the table. However, it's worth noting that Arsenal have played one more game than City. Bukayo Saka's deflected strike in the eighth minute proved decisive for Mikel Arteta's side in a tough encounter on the south coast.
Match dynamics
How did the 1st half pan out?
Despite dominating possession with 60% of the ball, Brighton failed to break Arsenal's defense. The Gunners were led by defenders Gabriel and Piero Hincapie in the absence of injured William Saliba. Brighton's best chance came early on when David Raya's pass was intercepted by Carlos Baleba, whose chip attempt was cleared off the line by Gabriel.
Tense finale
A look at the 2nd half
Arsenal had a chance to double their lead when substitute Kai Havertz's diagonal effort was saved by Bart Verbruggen. However, the Gunners had to survive a tense finish due to their slender lead. The final whistle and news of Manchester City's draw with Forest sparked wild celebrations among traveling fans as Arsenal opened up a seven-point gap at the top of the table.
Information
A look at the points table
After 30 matches, Arsenal own 67 points. This was their 20th win of the season. On the other hand, the Seagulls are 12th at the moment after 29 matches. They suffered their 10th defeat of the campaign.
Match stats
Here are the match stats
Brighton had 59.6% ball possession and managed three shots on target from 8 attempts. Their xG was 0.8. Arsenal had an xG of 0.43. They managed two shots on target from 7 attempts. The Seagulls created one big chance and had 30 touches in the opposition box. Arsenal had 17 such touches.
Information
Saka races to 59 Premier League goals
In 221 Premier League appearances, Saka now owns 59 goals for the Gunners (A48). In the ongoing season, Saka has six goals (A3) from 26 Premier League matches.
Opta stats
Key records made by the Gunners
This was Arsenal's 10th Premier League victory by a one-goal margin this season. Only in 2003-04 have they ever had more one-goal victories at this stage of a season in the competition (12). The Gunners completed just 71% of their passes against Brighton tonight. It's their lowest completion rate in a Premier League match since August 2021 vs Manchester City (68%). Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 12 away matches in all competitions (W9 D3).