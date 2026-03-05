Arsenal take giant leap toward Premier League title: Key stats

Arsenal have taken a giant leap toward the Premier League 2025-26 title by defeating Brighton 1-0. The victory, coupled with Manchester City's draw against Nottingham Forest, has given the Gunners a seven-point lead at the top of the table. However, it's worth noting that Arsenal have played one more game than City. Bukayo Saka 's deflected strike in the eighth minute proved decisive for Mikel Arteta's side in a tough encounter on the south coast.

Match dynamics How did the 1st half pan out? Despite dominating possession with 60% of the ball, Brighton failed to break Arsenal's defense. The Gunners were led by defenders Gabriel and Piero Hincapie in the absence of injured William Saliba. Brighton's best chance came early on when David Raya's pass was intercepted by Carlos Baleba, whose chip attempt was cleared off the line by Gabriel.

Tense finale A look at the 2nd half Arsenal had a chance to double their lead when substitute Kai Havertz's diagonal effort was saved by Bart Verbruggen. However, the Gunners had to survive a tense finish due to their slender lead. The final whistle and news of Manchester City's draw with Forest sparked wild celebrations among traveling fans as Arsenal opened up a seven-point gap at the top of the table.

Information A look at the points table After 30 matches, Arsenal own 67 points. This was their 20th win of the season. On the other hand, the Seagulls are 12th at the moment after 29 matches. They suffered their 10th defeat of the campaign.

Match stats Here are the match stats Brighton had 59.6% ball possession and managed three shots on target from 8 attempts. Their xG was 0.8. Arsenal had an xG of 0.43. They managed two shots on target from 7 attempts. The Seagulls created one big chance and had 30 touches in the opposition box. Arsenal had 17 such touches.

Information Saka races to 59 Premier League goals In 221 Premier League appearances, Saka now owns 59 goals for the Gunners (A48). In the ongoing season, Saka has six goals (A3) from 26 Premier League matches.