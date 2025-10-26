Premier League leaders Arsenal outmuscle Crystal Palace 1-0: Key stats

Arsenal downed Crystal Palace on Matchday 9 of the Premier League 2025-26 season on Sunday. Mikel Arteta's men eked out a 1-0 win over the Eagles. Eberechi Eze haunted his former side with a 39th-minute goal. The win sees the Gunners enjoy a 4-point lead at the top over 2nd-placed Bournemouth, who downed Nottingham Forest 2-0. Here are the details and stats.

Information Arsenal race to 22 points; Palace placed 10th After 9 matches, Arsenal own 22 points. They picked up their 7th win of the season (D1 L1). Arsenal have scored 16 goals this season and shipped in only three. On the other hand, Palace are placed 10th. This was their 2nd defeat this season.

Season 11th win and 10th clean sheet this season across competitions The Gunners have been majestic this season under Arteta in all competitions. They have played 13 matches so far, winning 11 of them. Their only defeat came against Liverpool in the Premier League. They also drew 1-1 against Manchester City. Out of the 13 games in all competitions, the Gunners have kept a total of 10 clean sheets.

Do you know? 100% win record and no goals conceded in October Arsenal won all five of their games across all competitions in October without conceding a single goal. They beat Olympiacos 2-0, West Ham 2-0, Fulham 1-0, Atletico Madrid 4-0 and Palace 1-0.