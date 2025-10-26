LOADING...
Premier League leaders Arsenal outmuscle Crystal Palace 1-0: Key stats
Arsenal beat Palace 1-0 (Image Source: X/@premierleague)

By Rajdeep Saha
Oct 26, 2025
09:38 pm
What's the story

Arsenal downed Crystal Palace on Matchday 9 of the Premier League 2025-26 season on Sunday. Mikel Arteta's men eked out a 1-0 win over the Eagles. Eberechi Eze haunted his former side with a 39th-minute goal. The win sees the Gunners enjoy a 4-point lead at the top over 2nd-placed Bournemouth, who downed Nottingham Forest 2-0. Here are the details and stats.

Information

Arsenal race to 22 points; Palace placed 10th

After 9 matches, Arsenal own 22 points. They picked up their 7th win of the season (D1 L1). Arsenal have scored 16 goals this season and shipped in only three. On the other hand, Palace are placed 10th. This was their 2nd defeat this season.

Season

11th win and 10th clean sheet this season across competitions

The Gunners have been majestic this season under Arteta in all competitions. They have played 13 matches so far, winning 11 of them. Their only defeat came against Liverpool in the Premier League. They also drew 1-1 against Manchester City. Out of the 13 games in all competitions, the Gunners have kept a total of 10 clean sheets.

Do you know?

100% win record and no goals conceded in October

Arsenal won all five of their games across all competitions in October without conceding a single goal. They beat Olympiacos 2-0, West Ham 2-0, Fulham 1-0, Atletico Madrid 4-0 and Palace 1-0.

Information

Here are the match stats

Hosts Arsenal managed 9 attempts with three shots on target. They kept 60% ball possession and a pass accuracy of 89%. Palace owned 5 attempts ane one shot on target. The Gunners had 24 touches in the opposition box to Palace's 15.